Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7%
PEP opened at $141.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.07. The stock has a market cap of $194.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $177.50.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 103.64%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.60.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
