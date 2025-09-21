Fruth Investment Management Takes Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Oracle by 71.6% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,984,000 after buying an additional 107,404 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in Oracle by 314.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 484,098 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $105,838,000 after buying an additional 367,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $108,572,000. Finally, CBM Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 16,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.60, for a total transaction of $5,118,892.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 110,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,525,478.40. This represents a 12.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 480 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. This represents a 2.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,247 shares of company stock valued at $22,090,505 over the last 90 days. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.44.

View Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock opened at $309.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $878.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.