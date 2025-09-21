Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 92,897 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,897 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $47,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scratch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of VEA opened at $59.65 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $60.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.