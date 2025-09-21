Southland Equity Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,719 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743,753 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,514,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,423,000 after acquiring an additional 193,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,485,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,305,000 after acquiring an additional 321,672 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.11. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.39.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

