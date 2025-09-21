Scott Capital Advisors LLC Sells 733 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Scott Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.5% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,216,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $291.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $294.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

