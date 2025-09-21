MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Position Boosted by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up 1.2% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $51,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,154,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,531,000 after buying an additional 18,731 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,881,000 after purchasing an additional 104,554 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 550,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,823,000 after buying an additional 96,283 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 530,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,061,000 after buying an additional 16,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 461,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,058,000 after buying an additional 87,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,452.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,382.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2,317.99. The company has a market cap of $124.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,646.00 and a 52-week high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,875.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,817.22.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

