Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Raises Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.7% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in Chevron by 4.4% during the first quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $156.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.24 and a 200 day moving average of $148.99. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $269.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.