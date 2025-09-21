Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 53 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.9% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $216.09 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $216.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.79 and a 200 day moving average of $200.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

