NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 335.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,805. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $60,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,113 shares in the company, valued at $727,124.70. The trade was a 7.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,245 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Mizuho set a $78.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Melius began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $71.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.02%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

