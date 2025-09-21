Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Sells 82 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Finland lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $666.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $644.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $599.93. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $667.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

