Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock on August 28th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 824” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) on 8/13/2025.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $264.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $270.54.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.8348 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

