Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Sells 96 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,841 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.3% of Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,984,000 after buying an additional 107,404 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP grew its position in shares of Oracle by 314.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 484,098 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $105,838,000 after buying an additional 367,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,572,000. Finally, CBM Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 16,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.60, for a total value of $5,118,892.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 110,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,525,478.40. The trade was a 12.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,784. This represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,247 shares of company stock worth $22,090,505. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 4.2%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $309.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $878.60 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Melius Research boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.