Southland Equity Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Southland Equity Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Southland Equity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $611.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $589.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $549.11. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $612.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.