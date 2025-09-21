Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Purchased by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Afbi LP acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,697,605,000 after purchasing an additional 238,402 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,624,000 after purchasing an additional 373,546 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $611.78 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $612.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $589.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.11. The firm has a market cap of $735.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

