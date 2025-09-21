Bank & Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,786 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 2.5% of Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in Walmart by 7.0% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $2,107,000. Night Squared LP purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $1,052,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.6% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,921,584. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $403,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,052,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,255,856.80. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,107 shares of company stock worth $13,183,727. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $102.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.64. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.11 and a 12 month high of $106.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.03.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

