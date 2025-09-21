Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Acquired by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in Amgen by 304.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1,214.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $285.41 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $339.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $290.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.97 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amgen from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.43.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

