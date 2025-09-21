Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC Purchases New Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 918 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,410 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.44.

Oracle Stock Up 4.2%

ORCL opened at $309.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. The trade was a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,247 shares of company stock valued at $22,090,505 in the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.