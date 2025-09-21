iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by Grant Private Wealth Management Inc

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

IVV opened at $666.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $644.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $599.93. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $667.72. The firm has a market cap of $671.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

