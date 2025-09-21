iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 553,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,041 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $343,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Bank of Finland grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,567,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $666.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $644.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $599.93. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $667.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

