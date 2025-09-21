Prosperity Planning Inc. Sells 544 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Prosperity Planning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Wit LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 103,498.2% during the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 34,426,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,154,000 after purchasing an additional 34,393,493 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,742.6% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 8,864,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,854 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 111.0% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,336,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,213,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,817 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,520,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,101,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,593 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $53.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

