Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Purchased by Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $611.78 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $612.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $589.32 and its 200 day moving average is $549.11. The company has a market cap of $735.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

