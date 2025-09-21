Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,234 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,205 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.03.

Walmart stock opened at $102.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $78.11 and a one year high of $106.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.40 and its 200 day moving average is $95.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $216,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 626,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,547,399.40. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $1,855,781.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,412,398 shares in the company, valued at $421,737,000.84. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,107 shares of company stock valued at $13,183,727. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

