Abound Wealth Management Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Abound Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Abound Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTI opened at $328.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $315.82 and a 200 day moving average of $294.06. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $328.85. The firm has a market cap of $538.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

