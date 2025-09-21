Whitener Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Whitener Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,202 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,220,599,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,353,607,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,080.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,816,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $277,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,383,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10,567.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,450,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $241,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.0%

DIS stock opened at $113.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

