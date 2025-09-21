Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Acquired by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 7.8% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $21,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $599.35 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $600.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $572.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $523.77.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.