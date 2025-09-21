Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Purchased by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 27.3% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $203,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $3,592,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 9.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 13.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 747 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,500. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total value of $5,588,639.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,237,930.44. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,195 shares of company stock worth $23,467,630. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Erste Group Bank raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6,000.00 target price (up from $5,700.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6,250.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,808.81.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG opened at $5,444.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5,570.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5,235.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,985.57 and a 52-week high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $41.90 EPS. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

