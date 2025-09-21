GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Position Increased by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the period. GE Vernova comprises approximately 3.7% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $31,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEV. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at about $912,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 8.2% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $408,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 201.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:GEV opened at $624.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $617.11 and a 200-day moving average of $478.45. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.25 and a 1 year high of $677.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.87.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEV shares. Mizuho downgraded GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.35.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

