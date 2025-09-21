Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 2,324 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $216.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.69 and a 52 week high of $242.58.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.