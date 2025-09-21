Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.60.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7%

PEP stock opened at $141.76 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $177.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $194.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

