Avanza Fonder AB Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Avanza Fonder AB raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 0.5% of Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $946,978,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19,106.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,588,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564,723 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,110,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,514,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,748 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $141.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $177.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.60.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

