BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $7.33 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 876.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,480 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,226.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $521.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,212.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1,140.66. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.88 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Wall Street Zen upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,328.87.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total value of $491,276.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,625,558.70. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,348 shares of company stock valued at $109,498,489. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

