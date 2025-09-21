Colorado Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,342 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $91.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.43. The company has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.22.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

