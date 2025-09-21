Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Position Boosted by Shearwater Capital LLC

Shearwater Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,704,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,629 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 38.4% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $61,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $38.70.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

