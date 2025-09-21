Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 126.9% during the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 69.0% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WM opened at $216.66 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.69 and a 52-week high of $242.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.04 and its 200-day moving average is $228.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Erste Group Bank cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Melius initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.17.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

