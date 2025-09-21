UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,790 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,729,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $47,519,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583,343 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,847,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,537,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,839 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 56,142.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,295,153 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,344,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,128,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,257,131,000 after acquiring an additional 196,696 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $3,846,764,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.95.

UNH opened at $336.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.42.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

