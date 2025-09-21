Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 192 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.86 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average of $56.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

