Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Shares Purchased by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,052,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $45,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,092,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,264,000 after buying an additional 13,021,873 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,460,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,704,000 after buying an additional 10,262,110 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,464,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,592,000 after buying an additional 4,368,213 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 184,791,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,177,000 after buying an additional 3,702,009 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,136,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,837,000 after buying an additional 2,379,429 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.