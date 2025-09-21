Invesco QQQ $QQQ Position Raised by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.3% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Griffith & Werner Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,000. GSG Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $599.35 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $600.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $572.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $523.77.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.