Grove Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Grove Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 366.7% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 650.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MELI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price target on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,817.22.

MELI opened at $2,452.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,382.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,317.99. The company has a market cap of $124.33 billion, a PE ratio of 60.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,646.00 and a 1 year high of $2,645.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.01 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 8.52%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

