Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Purchased by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 662.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 15,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $472.92 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $447.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.09. The company has a market cap of $110.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.26.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

