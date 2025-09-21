Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $366,524,000. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,685,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,413,000 after buying an additional 372,066 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,293,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,777,000 after buying an additional 268,847 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,882,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,217,000 after buying an additional 251,778 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $140.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.09. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $142.17.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

