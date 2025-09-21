Capstone Wealth Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Capstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,592 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 1.9% of Capstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 91,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Scratch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Scratch Capital LLC now owns 191,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 38,812 shares during the period. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 321,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 23,095 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 40,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average is $28.70. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

