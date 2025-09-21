Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Buys 160 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,734 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,230,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,129 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,068,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,758,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in TJX Companies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,292 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,330,717,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,000,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,273,000 after acquiring an additional 247,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.2%

TJX Companies stock opened at $139.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $111.22 and a one year high of $145.58. The stock has a market cap of $155.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.