Wealth Management Partners LLC Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. $C

Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,246,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after acquiring an additional 649,807 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in Citigroup by 495.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 18,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 15,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Dbs Bank raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.68.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:C opened at $102.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $103.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.Citigroup’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

