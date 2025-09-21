Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 126.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Comcast by 203.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Arete Research raised shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

Comcast Stock Down 0.2%

Comcast stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

