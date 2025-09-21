Avanza Fonder AB Has $8.77 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Avanza Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,056 shares during the quarter. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 629.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $228.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.89 billion, a PE ratio of 116.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $232.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.68 and its 200-day moving average is $197.67.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.44.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $446,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 100,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,448,572.40. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $727,989.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,786.36. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock worth $4,679,844 over the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

