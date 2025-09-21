Avanza Fonder AB Acquires 6,804 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Avanza Fonder AB increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the quarter. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $14,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Argentarii LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 33.3% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. Daiwa America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $548,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,880.80. This trade represents a 35.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $296,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 160,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,977,838.30. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,030 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.4%

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $114.09 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.83 and a twelve month high of $121.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.03. The company has a market capitalization of $141.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.