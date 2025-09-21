Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace comprises approximately 1.2% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $14,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $301.62 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $303.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.48.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

Get Our Latest Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.