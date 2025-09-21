iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Position Boosted by A&I Financial Services LLC

A&I Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 20.7% of A&I Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. A&I Financial Services LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $36,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $242.98 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $245.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.19. The company has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

