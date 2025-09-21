Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $1.92 Million Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Linde by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 68,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Linde by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.6%

LIN opened at $479.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $487.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,479,445.34. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.63.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

